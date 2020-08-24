Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Invests $360,000 in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $281.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,613. The stock has a market cap of $138.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $289.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.70 and its 200 day moving average is $251.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.47.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

