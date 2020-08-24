Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 388 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 59,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Target by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,795 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Target by 8.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 240.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,033 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,387 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,270,882.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,219. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.13. The company had a trading volume of 63,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,154. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10. The company has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

