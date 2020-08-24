IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Short Interest Up 20.4% in July

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $47.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 18.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.44. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.