Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) VP Sells $443,309.10 in Stock

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) VP Michael J. Scheske sold 12,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $443,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,805 shares in the company, valued at $477,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $34.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.63 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,560.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5,015.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

