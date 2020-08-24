Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on INGR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.83.

NYSE INGR opened at $77.78 on Thursday. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Ingredion by 11.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 552.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 52,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

