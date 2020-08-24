Insider Buying: Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires $249,940.80 in Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 4,896 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.05 per share, with a total value of $249,940.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,555,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,010,061.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Wednesday, August 19th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,948 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.52 per share, with a total value of $249,972.96.

On Monday, August 17th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,649 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.77 per share, with a total value of $249,976.73.

On Friday, August 14th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,662 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.62 per share, with a total value of $249,976.44.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,710 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.08 per share, with a total value of $250,006.80.

On Monday, August 10th, Istar Inc. acquired 9,720 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $499,996.80.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $51.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold Inc has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.64 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Safehold by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 26,946 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Safehold by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Safehold by 45.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Safehold by 6.3% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Safehold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.