Insider Selling: Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Director Sells 6,000,000 Shares of Stock

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $208,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Camping World stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -85.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.15. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Camping World by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

