Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $254,830.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $254,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $254,830.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $231,242.50.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $480,250.00.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $59.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Nomura boosted their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities downgraded Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ciena by 309.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 539,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after buying an additional 407,764 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 63.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

