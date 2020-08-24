Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) CFO Sells 1,754 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $344.61 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $345.84. The company has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after buying an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after acquiring an additional 532,443 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

