Insider Selling: Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) CEO Sells $978,010.00 in Stock

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.65, for a total transaction of $978,010.00.

Shares of DJCO opened at $286.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.13 and its 200 day moving average is $266.76. Daily Journal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DJCO. UBS Group AG increased its position in Daily Journal by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Daily Journal by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Daily Journal by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Daily Journal in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Daily Journal by 11.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

