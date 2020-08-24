Insider Selling: EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Insider Sells $676,143.60 in Stock

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $676,143.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,386.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $80.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.63 and a beta of 1.90. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.40.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 13.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 21.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 18.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 21,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

