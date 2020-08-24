Insider Selling: Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Sells $222,400.00 in Stock

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $222,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,858.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $22.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $28.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.92). Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBTYA. HSBC raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, New Street Research raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 156.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 82,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 50,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 505,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 634,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 41.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 367,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

