Insider Selling: MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Sells $201,525.00 in Stock

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $201,525.00.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. MacroGenics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a negative net margin of 214.06%. Analysts forecast that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $85,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

