Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) EVP Sells $636,900.00 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,497.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:MGM opened at $21.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.12. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 94.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 501,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 243,952 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 479.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 83,289 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

