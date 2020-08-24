Insider Selling: Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Director Sells $183,800.00 in Stock

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Director John C. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,134.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nantkwest stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $868.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. Nantkwest Inc has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nantkwest in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

