Insider Selling: Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Sells $1,151,151.56 in Stock

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,151,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,507,101.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $130.67 on Monday. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $1,801,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 19.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 365,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,264 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 18.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 325.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

