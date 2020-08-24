Insider Selling: TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Sells 9,952 Shares of Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 9,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $322,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel G. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $540,250.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 8,182 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $187,122.34.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $545,750.00.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. TPI Composites Inc has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.60.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,794 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $5,252,000. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 228.7% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 337,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 234,900 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $3,355,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 682.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 171,912 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

