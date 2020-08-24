Insider Selling: Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $1,241,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,758 shares in the company, valued at $184,864,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 12th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total transaction of $1,214,100.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $1,263,180.00.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $206.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.62. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 14.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 46,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Verisign by 56.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 393,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,430,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC boosted its position in Verisign by 16.0% in the second quarter. Highside Global Management LLC now owns 82,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,075,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

