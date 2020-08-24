Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Raised to $125.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INSP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.38.

NYSE:INSP opened at $111.31 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $119.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.72 and a 200-day moving average of $81.27. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.20. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $3,215,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,714 shares of company stock valued at $47,657,721 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $948,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,209.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 24,726 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

