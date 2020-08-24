Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Director Bill R. Sanford Sells 9,326 Shares

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $652,820.00.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Integer Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $240.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti lifted their target price on Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 398.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2,219.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

