Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Receives C$15.34 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. CSFB set a C$14.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

IPL stock opened at C$13.89 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 110.26%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

