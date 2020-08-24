Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by South State CORP.

South State CORP. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.12. 724,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,249,354. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.46. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $282.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.