Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $269.78

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $269.78 and last traded at $269.13, with a volume of 183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $267.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 117.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,916,000 after acquiring an additional 320,511 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 452,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,668,000 after acquiring an additional 189,286 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 164,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,197,000 after buying an additional 70,838 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 53.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,893,000 after buying an additional 48,194 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

