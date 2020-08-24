IOST Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One IOST token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Kucoin and DDEX. In the last week, IOST has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $113.38 million and approximately $51.58 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040103 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.59 or 0.05481636 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,049,189,041 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,120,648,695 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinZest, Bitkub, Zebpay, ABCC, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, Cobinhood, Coineal, BitMart, HitBTC, Bithumb, CoinBene, WazirX, BitMax, BigONE, Bitrue, Upbit, GOPAX, Hotbit, IDEX, Koinex, DigiFinex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Ethfinex, Huobi, DragonEX, IDAX, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

