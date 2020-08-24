Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Purchased by Silver Heights Capital Management Inc

Silver Heights Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,457,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,320 shares during the period. Iridium Communications accounts for approximately 30.4% of Silver Heights Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $62,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,096,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

NASDAQ IRDM traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 33,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,009,615.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,262,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,926 shares of company stock valued at $13,924,774 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

