iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.07

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.07 and last traded at $49.06, with a volume of 441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after buying an additional 256,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,470 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 50,943 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

