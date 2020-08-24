iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $169.79

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $169.79 and last traded at $169.59, with a volume of 111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.48.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.33 and its 200 day moving average is $149.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 341.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 101.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

