iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 522.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 176.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $69.71.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.