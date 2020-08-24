iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $129.57

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.57 and last traded at $129.57, with a volume of 85 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.43.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,414,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,426,000 after purchasing an additional 320,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,976,000 after purchasing an additional 111,022 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,340,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 28,730 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.