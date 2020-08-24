iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sets New 52-Week High at $190.76

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $190.76 and last traded at $190.25, with a volume of 10469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,475.8% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 186,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,045,000 after purchasing an additional 174,812 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWB)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

