iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,173,957. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.70 and its 200 day moving average is $138.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

