iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Cut by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,593 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $82.01. 874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,972. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.85 and its 200-day moving average is $77.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

