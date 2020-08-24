iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.27

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.27 and last traded at $82.20, with a volume of 1582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,525,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWL)

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

