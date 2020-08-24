iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,600 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 339,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,882,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $110.72. 10,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,706. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.03 and a twelve month high of $112.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.77.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.