iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $236.91

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $236.91 and last traded at $235.69, with a volume of 16613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,331,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $9,419,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

