iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by South State CORP.

South State CORP. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,298,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.77. 312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,229. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.68 and a one year high of $173.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.43.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

