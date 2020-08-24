iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,402 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.64. 29,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,031,342. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

