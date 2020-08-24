Istar Inc. Purchases 4,948 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 4,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.52 per share, with a total value of $249,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,555,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,225,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Istar Inc. purchased 4,896 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.05 per share, with a total value of $249,940.80.

On Monday, August 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,649 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.77 per share, with a total value of $249,976.73.

On Friday, August 14th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,662 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.62 per share, with a total value of $249,976.44.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,710 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.08 per share, with a total value of $250,006.80.

On Monday, August 10th, Istar Inc. purchased 9,720 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $499,996.80.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $51.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold Inc has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $67.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.64 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 25.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 40,060 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 40.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 12.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Safehold by 236.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Safehold in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAFE. Bank of America began coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

