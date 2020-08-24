JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.18

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.18 and last traded at $76.92, with a volume of 59017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Macquarie upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cfra increased their target price on JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 27.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

