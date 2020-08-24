JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,593,840. The firm has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

