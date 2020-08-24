JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,593,840. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

