JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $98.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average is $101.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

