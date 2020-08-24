KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a report on Monday, July 13th.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S by 718.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 490,462 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the first quarter worth $1,058,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

