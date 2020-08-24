Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KSS. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $18.90 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 52.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,205,000 after buying an additional 2,714,766 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $28,175,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 123,307.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,448,000 after buying an additional 1,849,611 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 226.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,656,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,696,000 after buying an additional 1,841,492 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1,615.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,494,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,803,000 after buying an additional 1,407,300 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

