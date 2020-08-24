Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

KEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.78. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Korea Electric Power will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 1,748.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 98.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 15.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

