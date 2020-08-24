Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $305.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

In other news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $352.02. 26,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,607. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.80 and its 200 day moving average is $296.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

