Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Holdings Trimmed by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lennar by 126.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $305,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,947,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $2,456,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 335,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,604,344.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $9,792,450. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Lennar stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $78.50. 47,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,485. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $79.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

