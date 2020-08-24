Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.03

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.03 and last traded at $78.48, with a volume of 35068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennar from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Lennar from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.32. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $656,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,987,872.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,947,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,792,450 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lennar by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,012,000 after buying an additional 2,285,388 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 2,710.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,053 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 103,874.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,552 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,143,000 after purchasing an additional 478,019 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $16,585,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

