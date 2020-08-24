Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Short Interest Down 12.9% in July

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 10,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.50. 17,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,527. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

