Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Down 12.8% in July

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 170,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

LBRDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

LBRDA traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.96. 493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,063. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $149.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average of $124.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

